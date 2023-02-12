Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 33,000 mark

The death toll due to massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria crossed 33,000 mark on Sunday (February 12). The United Nations (UN) has warned that the final number may double. According to officials and medics, 29,605 people had dies in Turkey while Syria recorded 3574 deaths since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook the region on Monday. This has brought the confirmed total to 33,179

The UN on Sunday expressed displeasure over failure to get desperately needed aid to war-torn regions of Syria.

A UN convoy with supplies for northwest Syria arrived via Turkey, but the agency's relief chief Martin Griffiths said much more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

"We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived," Griffiths said on Twitter.

In Syria, years of conflict have all but destroyed the healthcare system. Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria.

The UN convoy of ten trucks crossed into northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, according to an AFP correspondent, carrying shelter kits including plastic sheeting, ropes and screws and nails, as well as blankets, mattresses and carpets.

Bab al-Hawa is the only point for international aid to reach people in rebel-held areas of Syria after nearly 12 years of civil war, after other crossings were closed under pressure from China and Russia.

