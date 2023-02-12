Indian army sets up hospital in Turkiye to help earthquake victims

The Indian army has set up a hospital in Turkiye to help victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the country just days ago. The army hospital is providing relief packages and medical assistance to the victims. The hospital has been set up as part of Operation Dost launched by India to help Turkey in the aftermath of the earthquake.

A school building has been repurposed to house the 60 Para Field Hospital where 96 people, including orthopaedic surgeons, are treating victims.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Adarsh, second in command at the hospital, the type of casualties have been “multi-trauma cases as expected in this kind of disaster” and “neglected trauma”. He said around 10 surgeries have been performed.

The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria climbed to 33,000 on Sunday, with the United Nations warning that the final number may double.

Officials and medics said 29,605 people had died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 33,179.

A UN convoy with supplies for northwest Syria arrived via Turkiye, but the agency's relief chief Martin Griffiths said much more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

"We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived," tweeted Martin Griffiths relief chief at the UN.

(With inputs from agencies)

