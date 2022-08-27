Turkiye hits back at Macron for his 'unacceptable' comments

Turkiye on Saturday expressed its displeasure over French President Emmanuel Macron's comments in Algeria. Macron told reporters in Algeria that Turkiye, China and Russia portrayed France as the enemy. Turkiye foreign ministry said that this comment was unacceptable.

"There is immense manipulation," Macron told reporters in Algeria.

"Many political Islam activists have an enemy: France. Many of the networks that are covertly pushed -- ... by Turkey... by Russia... by China -- have an enemy: France."

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic slammed what he described as the French leader's "extremely unfortunate" comments.

"It is unacceptable that... Macron, who has difficulties in confronting his colonial past in Africa, especially Algeria, tries to get rid of his colonial past by accusing other countries, including our country," he said in a statement.

"We hope that France will reach the maturity to face its colonial past without blaming other countries, including our country, as soon as possible."

Macron's three-day visit to Algeria this week has aimed to turn the page on months of tensions with the North African country, which earlier this year marked six decades of independence following 132 years of French rule.

It also comes as European powers scramble to replace Russian energy imports after the invasion of Ukraine -- including with supplies from Algeria, Africa's top gas exporter.

(With inputs from agencies)

