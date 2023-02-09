Turkey earthquake: India's NDRF rescues six-year-old girl - VIDEO
Turkey Earthquake: Besides the minor girl, the NDRF personnel have also rescued a number of people trapped in the debris
Many countries, including India, have sent humanitarian aid to help disaster-hit Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes that killed thousands of people.
Rescue workers from around the world have reached the impacted regions to accelerate the work of finding survivors in the pile of rubble and debris. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has crossed 12,000 and it might rise.
India has sent a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 151 members with a dog squad and other equipment under 'Operation Dost' to Turkey to assist the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations.
An official said on Thursday that the NDRF personnel managed to pull out a six-year-old girl alive from the debris. As reported by India-based news agencies, the official also said that
Proud of our NDRF.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023
In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.
Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK
#IndianArmy & National Disaster Response Force #NDRF In Turkey.— Pankaj Mishra (@nn_pankaj) February 9, 2023
Saving Life's
Proud to be an Indian. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #earthquakeinturkey #OperationDost #HelpTurkey pic.twitter.com/yvEXr0UUlg
#OperationDost— NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) February 9, 2023
In a joint ops with @AFADTurkiye the rescuers of NDRF successfully rescued a live victim (Child) @ 1300hrs.
Name- Beren, Age- 06 Yrs (Female)
From Street- 915, Bolo Sokak Bahcelievler Mah elevan, Nurdagi, Gaziantep.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MEAIndia @BhallaAjay26 pic.twitter.com/JVMQbJizrl
Besides the minor girl, the NDRF personnel have also rescued a number of people trapped in the debris.
The NDRF team has formed two teams to carry out the rescue work in Gaziantep, the city in Turkey which is worst-affected by the quake.
India's home ministry official said that "India stands with Turkey in this hour of crisis", adding the NDRF has been conducting rescue and relief operations at Ground Zero.
