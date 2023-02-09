Turkey earthquake: India's NDRF rescues six-year-old girl - VIDEO

Many countries, including India, have sent humanitarian aid to help disaster-hit Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of massive earthquakes that killed thousands of people.

Rescue workers from around the world have reached the impacted regions to accelerate the work of finding survivors in the pile of rubble and debris. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has crossed 12,000 and it might rise.

India has sent a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 151 members with a dog squad and other equipment under 'Operation Dost' to Turkey to assist the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations.

An official said on Thursday that the NDRF personnel managed to pull out a six-year-old girl alive from the debris. As reported by India-based news agencies, the official also said that

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.

Besides the minor girl, the NDRF personnel have also rescued a number of people trapped in the debris.

The NDRF team has formed two teams to carry out the rescue work in Gaziantep, the city in Turkey which is worst-affected by the quake.

India's home ministry official said that "India stands with Turkey in this hour of crisis", adding the NDRF has been conducting rescue and relief operations at Ground Zero.

