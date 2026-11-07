/Turkey backs Iraqi counter-ISIS efforts in Kirkuk amid regional security push

Iraq is stepping up its domestic security efforts in the sensitive Kirkuk and Hawija regions amidst a noticeable resurgence in ISIS threats over recent months. This security transition comes in the wake of the September 30 withdrawal of United States forces from Iraq, which concluded under a bilateral agreement between Baghdad and Washington as the broader anti-ISIS coalition wound down its mission. Consequently, Iraqi security forces have assumed primary responsibility for safeguarding the country's stability.

As part of these intensified counter-terrorism operations, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS), Iraq’s premier elite security force, announced on November 5 the successful capture of a high-profile ISIS suspect in the Kirkuk Governorate. In an official statement released through the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ICTS emphasised that the arrest was executed under a formal warrant issued by the authorised investigative judge handling Counter-Terrorism Service cases.

The agency also confirmed that it promptly initiated standard legal procedures after the suspect's detention, news outlet Jerusalem Post reported. Reaffirming its operational commitment, the ICTS stated that it will maintain precision raids and relentlessly pursue the remaining cells of ISIS across the region. These proactive measures are designed to reinforce regional security, maintain stability, and protect the safety of local citizens as Iraq navigates its post-coalition security landscape with regional cooperation, including support from Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkey has expressed satisfaction with Iraq's enhanced border security measures, a development of considerable strategic importance given Ankara's historical and ongoing interests in key Iraqi cities like Kirkuk and Tal Afar. The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the Turkish Ministry of Defence welcomed the reinforcement of Iraqi border outposts and observation posts on Thursday (Nov 5), confirming that bilateral security cooperation remains steadfast.