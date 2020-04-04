Tunisia deploys robocop to impose coronavirus lockdown

From virtual reality to supercomputing power, researchers around the world are investigating new technologies to combat the deadly coronavirus.

In Tunisia, the Interior Ministry has deployed a robot to patrol the streets of its capital and enforce a lockdown imposed last month under the coronavirus preventive measures.

Known as PGuard, the robocop is remotely operated and equipped with infrared and thermal imaging cameras, and can run for up to eight hours.

If the robot spies anyone walking in the largely deserted streets, it approaches them and asks why they are out on the street. It also asks them to show their ID proof.

Since March 2, 14 people have died from coronavirus in Tunisia where 455 confirmed cases have tested positive for the disease.

PGuard can be heard voicing pre-recorded messages calling on citizens to "respect the law and stay at home to limit the spread and safeguard human lives."

The 'robocop' deployed in Tunisia has been a hit on social media with users posting footage of the machine in action in several parts of the capital.