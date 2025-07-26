Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has declassified a set of documents related to the US intelligence community's 2016 Russia investigation, claiming they expose a politically motivated effort by the Obama administration officials to frame Donald Trump for colluding with Russia.

Key revelations from the documents

Gabbard says that numerous senior officials of the Obama administration, including CIA director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, and DNI James Clapper, conspired to fabricate intelligence to frame that Russia supported Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign.

For example, weeks after the election of 2016, one Presidential brief read, "We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent U.S. election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure."

The brief also stated that cyber criminals "tried to steal data and to interrupt election processes by targeting election infrastructure, but these actions did not achieve a notable disruptive effect."

She claims that the Intelligent Community Assessment (ICA) released in that regard was manipulated and intentionally drafted misleadingly. Gabbard argues that internal dissent and differences of opinion were suppressed. Gabbard had called these actions a “treasonous conspiracy.”

What are the implications?