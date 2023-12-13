LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Trump's prosecution in Jan 6 riots may come sooner than expected. Here's why

Washington DCEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
main img

Former US President Donald Trump Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The outcome of the appeal may act as precedent for the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, who faces similar charges.

The US Supreme Court announced on Wednesday (Dec 13) that it will hear an appeal related to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The case involves Joseph Fischer, charged with obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory during the Capitol riot. 

What does it mean?

The outcome of the appeal may act as precedent for the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, who faces similar charges.  

trending now

What has happened so far in the case?

Fischer, along with defendants Edward Lang and Garret Miller, has appealed charges related to obstructing an official proceeding disrupted by a mob of Trump supporters. The Supreme Court's decision in Fischer's case will set a precedent for the appeals brought by Lang and Miller, and thus will influence Trump's federal election interference case.

While the US District Judge Carl Nichols initially dismissed charges against the Jan. 6 defendants, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of the government in April, setting the stage for Supreme Court intervention.

Potential implications for Trump's election interference trial

Trump's legal team may use this involvement as an opportunity to seek delays in his scheduled election interference trial, currently set for March.

The potential delay could work to Trump's advantage, considering his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination. 

If the trial proceeds as scheduled and results in a conviction, Trump could face sentencing before the November election. 

What are the arguments of Team Trump?

Trump's legal team contends that the provision's application raises separate issues, given Trump's non-participation in the Capitol attack. 

Charges against Joseph Fischer

Fischer, identified as a former police officer, is alleged to have had a physical encounter with another officer during the Capitol attack. 

The government claims he urged rioters to "charge" and "hold the line," while Fischer's lawyers argue he entered the Capitol after Congress recessed and was inside for only four minutes.

Also watch | US: Donald Trump disqualification trial opens, debarment pivoted on US Capitol riots | WION DNA

×

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court's decision in this case may further define the scope of criminal statutes, NBC News reported.

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

US Supreme Court agrees to rule on abortion pill restrictions

Explained | Nations at COP28 adopt historic deal to transition away from fossil fuels. What is it about?

Top 10 world news: Security breach at Indian Parliament, Nijjar killing row, and more