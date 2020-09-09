Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination a 'testament to his bold diplomacy and vision': White House

The White House on Wednesday acknowledged the nomination of President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, while calling it a testimony to Trump's "bold diplomacy and vision".

“Today, President Donald J Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his leadership in brokering the Abraham Accords, bringing about the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and marking a major step toward a more peaceful Middle East”, the White House press statement said.

The US president has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Prize for his efforts in normalising ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and for facilitating the historic deal. He was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norwegian Parliament.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in more than a quarter of a century”, the statement further read.

'He has done more for peace than others'

Tybring-Gjedde said that Trump has done more for peace than numerous holders of the coveted award. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

“This peace deal is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of President Trump, and he is honored to be considered by the Nobel Committee. President Trump will host the Israeli and Emirati delegations for a signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House”, White House statement further said.

President Trump had earlier claimed that he was robbed of the Nobel Peace Prize.

During a rally in Toledo, Ohio, in January 2020, Trump had said he deserved the prize which was earlier awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. “I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘What, did I have something do with it?'” Trump claimed.

Abiy received the peace prize for ending Ethiopian border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, which was settled in 2018.

Earlier, allies of the US president had said that Trump deserves the Nobel Prize for his negotiations with North Korea. Trump had also complained about his predecessor, President Barack Obama receiving the coveted award.