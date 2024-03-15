Trump's legal team pushes for dismissal of classified documents case in Florida court

Former President Donald Trump's legal representatives in a Florida courtroom advocating for the dismissal of a federal criminal case related to his handling of classified documents.

They argued that the Presidential Records Act should shield him from prosecution. The Presidential Records Act (PRA) is a United States federal law passed in 1978 that governs the official records received during president's tenure in office.

Trump's lawyers contended that the removal of classified documents from the White House rendered them as personal records, exempt from the act's requirements. Trump had said that during his tenure, he classified the items he brought to Mar-a-Lago as personal records and thus he should not be facing any criminal case.

Special counsel Jack Smith challenged this assertion, urging the judge to reject Trump's claim. He said that "classified presidential records can be transformed into 'personal' records" and highlighted the unprecedented nature of the situation.

Another point of contention was whether the statute applied to Trump was unconstitutionally vague concerning presidents, which the defence argued should prevent its use against him. Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, requested arguments from both sides, expecting a full day of deliberations.

Also Read | Canada review TikTok's expansion proposal for national security concerns

Trump's attorney, Emil Bove, asserted that the case should be dismissed, citing the government's alleged selective criteria and political bias. He referenced instances where past presidents retained classified information without facing charges.

However, the special counsel pointed out distinctions between Trump's case and others.

Watch | Gravitas: US sought foe Iran's help amid red sea crisis? × The indictment against Trump includes multiple felony charges, including willful retention of national defence information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, all of which he denies. His co-defendants have also pleaded not guilty to related charges.

As Trump prepares for his New York criminal trial and awaits a Supreme Court ruling on claims of presidential immunity, his legal team seeks to delay proceedings, anticipating potential implications for the case's progression.