President Donald Trump has been hitting the golf courses frequently since his return to the White House, playing golf on 13 out of 48 days since the day he assumed office for his second term.

His golf trips to Florida have come with a hefty price tag, estimated to be around $10.7 million.

According to a new report, his love for the game has cost taxpayers $18 million.

Trump was back on the golf course near his Mar-a-Lago estate, the same day following the vandalism of his Scottish golf resort, Turnberry, by pro-Palestinian activists.

According to the White House pool report, Donald Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Saturday, March 8, at 8:15 a.m. following a brief drive from his Mar-a-Lago residence, often referred to as the "Winter White House," located just across the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach.

According to HuffPost's analysis, this was Trump's 10th trip to the golf club since his inauguration on January 20th.

He also golfed three times at Trump Doral, located east of Miami International Airport.

Trump's Florida trips cost US taxpayers $18 million

Citing costs from a 2019 Government Accountability Office report, HuffPost claims that Trump's alleged spending on his weekends in Florida has already cost American taxpayers over $18 million.

During Trump's first term in office, his golf trips racked up a staggering cost of $151.5 million over four years. The first four trips alone cost an estimated $3,383,250 dollars each in 2017, and with inflation, that number has likely increased.

Whenever he travels to his golf courses in Florida, he flies down on Air Force One, while his motorcade vehicles are transported by the military using C-17 planes.

Since travelling from Mar-a-Lago to the golf club involves crossing from the barrier island to the mainland, a multi-layered security operation is deployed.

Police boats equipped with machine guns patrol the waterway, while a Coast Guard vessel remains stationed off the beach in the Atlantic. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies are involved, and explosive-sniffing dogs are also deployed to ensure the president's safety.

Trump's security has been heightened after the US president survived two assassination attempts in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)