Trumps blasts ‘disloyal and ungrateful’ Netanyahu for congratulating Biden after presidential polls

Former US president Donal Trump went on a tirade against his ‘close ally and friend’ Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s former prime minister, accusing him of ‘disloyalty’ after he had congratulated Joe Biden for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

Talking to a US-based news website Axios, Trump blasted Netanyahu, saying, “It was early. Ok? Let’s put it this way —he greeted him very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I've not spoken to him since.”

Trump said he values ‘loyalty’, adding that he never expected Netanyahu to change sides so quickly.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

“There was no one who did for Israel more than I did. And the first person to run to greet Joe Biden was Netanyahu. And not only did he congratulate him —he did it in a video,” he said.

Also read | Donald Trump, banned on Twitter and FB, to launch his own social network

“If you look at the leaders of other countries — like Brazil —he waited months. Putin. Many other leaders. Mexico. All of them also felt that the election was over. But they, too, were waiting. No one did more than me for Bibi. Money too. We gave them a lot of money and gave them soldiers. We did everything.”

Netanyahu had in fact congratulated Biden the day after the results were called in his favour on November 8, 2020.

Also read | Donald Trump would have won if US election were held today: Poll

At that time, Netanyahu in the post said that he and Biden have had a “long & warm” personal relationship for almost 40 years and sees him as “a great friend of Israel” and looks forward to working together.

But in a separate Twitter post, Netanyahu did, however, thank Trump “for the friendship you have shown the state of Israel and me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights.”

(With inputs from agencies)