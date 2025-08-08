/Trump YELLED at Netanyahu over Gaza stravation on call? Here's what we know

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently had a phone conversation where they discussed the situation of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. A report came on Thursday (August 7) claiming that the American president shouted at Netanyahu for his stance on the aid to the strip. NBC News cited senior US officials saying that during the call, which was made on July 28, as claimed by Netanyahu, the Israeli PM denied that there was any starvation in Gaza. This was despite multiple reports of children dying in the strip due to hunger. After this claim, Trump publicly responded the next day that he was “not particularly convinced” by Netanyahu’s assurance, saying there was “real starvation” in the Strip and adding: “You can’t fake that.”

Following this, the Israeli PM requested a phone call with Trump, where he told the American president that the reports of starvation in Gaza had been “fabricated” by Hamas and that hunger was not widespread in the enclave. In response, Trump began yelling at his ally, saying that his aides had shown him proof that children in Gaza were starving and that he didn’t want to hear it dismissed as “fake.”



The Thursday report called the conversation a direct, mostly one-way conversation about the status of humanitarian aid,” where Trump was doing most of the talking." The senior officials cited in the report said that Washington “not only feels like the situation is dire, but they own it because of GHFa reference to the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

‘Complete fake news’

Israel has the report of Trump shouting at the PM. Moreover, Netanyahu's cabinet claimed that the government recently increased the flow of supplies, after having barred aid for 11 weeks between March and May. When NBC News approached the US and Israel for comments, it did not receive any response. But on Friday (August 8), Netanyahu’s office dismissed the report as “fake news.”