US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a Christmas bonus check of $1,776 to the US troops. The white house called it “Warrior Dividend”. In the announcement, Trump said that the US have made a lot of money from the tariffs and it wants to reward its military. Trump's speech comes just as the nation is heading into the festive season. “The checks are already on the way,” said Trump," Nobody understood that one".

"1,450,000 military service members will receive a special we call Warrior Dividend before Christmas... in honour of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776," said the White House in a statement.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along,” said Trump, nodding at the tax cut legislation of the Republicans. “Nobody deserves it more than our military, and I say congratulations,” said Trump.

The bonus will at least make certain sections of the Americans happy, as they face mounting costs of groceries, housing, utilities and their holiday gifts as inflation remains elevated. Trump has reportedly suggested sending $2000 checks to low and middle-income groups, though he did not follow up on that in the Wednesday proposal.

Trump blames Biden and Democrats for economic woes

In his 20-minute-long speech, Trump bashed Biden, blaming him for the poor economic situation and the inflation. “Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” said Trump. It was the usual rhetoric, blame the immigrants and your previous administration.

“Illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms, getting free health care and education paid for by you – the American taxpayer. They also increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned,” said Trump.

His December 17 speech was a rehash of his old speech and lacked connection with reality. It comes at a time when Trump faced a decline in his approval rating. According to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, only 36 per cent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy.