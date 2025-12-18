/'Illegal aliens stole American jobs': Trump targets immigrants, repeats 'settled eight wars' claim

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 18) addressed the nation from the White House and spoke about the achievements of his government and blamed immigrants and Democrats for the ‘mess’ in the country. Blaming immigrants for the housing crisis and economic problems, Trump enlisted his anti-immigration moves. He began his speech with a swipe at the record of his predecessor, Joe Biden. He touched upon familiar themes including healthcare, drug prices, Somali community, Gaza, foreign policy and trade. In what is being seen as Trump's attempt to reclaim the narrative, US president in his brief speech announced ‘special dividend’ for American troops.

Trump attacks immigrants, Democrats

Claiming that he ‘inherited mess,’ Trump said that his administration was quick enough to turn the border mess into “the strongest border in the history of our country.” He went on blame immigration for woes in America. “Illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms getting free health care and education paid for by you – the American taxpayer. They also increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned.,” Trump said. Blaming Democrats for the cost of groceries soaring, Trump promised that his administration is solving it slowly. “Democrat politicians also sent , but we are solving that too,” Trump said.

On expiration of federal healthcare subsidies, Trump has pointed to his efforts to bring down the cost of medical drugs through a series of non-binding agreements with pharmaceutical companies. "There has never been anything like this in the history of our country. Drugs have only gone up, but now they’ll be going down by numbers never conceived possible,” Trump said, adding that the new price applicable from January 2026 will “greatly reduce the costs of healthcare”.

Trump on Somali community, Middle East peace

The US president, who recently called the Somali community 'garbage', also falsely claimed that Somalis “took over the economics” of the state of Minnesota and stole “billions and billions of dollars.” For the nth time, Trump repeated that he has solved as many eight wars in ten months of his tenure. He also mentioned US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities and falsely claimed that he brought peace in Gaza ‘for the first time in 3,000 years.’

"I’ve restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza, bringing peace for the first time in 3,000 years, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead here at home," Trump said.

Trump on trade