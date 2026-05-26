/Trump vows 'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon'; says Iran’s uranium could be destroyed in US, on-site, or at another location

Speaking at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Donald Trump paid tribute to US troops killed during the campaign against Iran while reiterating that Tehran ‘will never have a nuclear weapon’. “In Operation Epic Fury, we lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful, special people. These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world’s number one state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said as the United States continues pursuing an agreement with Iran aimed at ending the conflict. “Oh, and they won’t. They will never have a nuclear weapon, I’m sure you know that,” Trump added.

In a separate statement posted on Truth Social on Monday (May 25), Trump detailed Washington’s plans for handling Iran’s enriched uranium, saying the material could either be transported to the United States, destroyed on-site, or eliminated at another approved location. “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event,” Trump posted.

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The remarks appeared to signal some openness to Tehran’s involvement in the disposal process, even as Trump maintained that Iran would not be allowed to retain the material. “We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last week.