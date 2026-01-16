/Trump unveils 'Greatest and Most Prestigious' Gaza Board of Peace. Who's on it?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 15) announced the formation of 'Gaza Board of Peace,' a key pillar of the second phase of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the board had already been formed and that its members would be revealed soon. He offered little detail on its structure or mandate, but claimed it would be unlike anything assembled before.

'Greatest and Most Prestigious Board'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "It is my Great Honour to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed". He added that he "can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place."

The announcement comes days after a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee was announced. This committee has been tasked with managing Gaza's day-to-day affairs once the war ends. It is expected to operate under the supervision of the new board of peace, which Trump himself is expected to chair.

According to the US-backed plan an International Stabilisation Force would also be deployed. The force would be responsible for securing the territory and training vetted Palestinian police units.

"The ball is now in the court of the mediators, the American guarantor and the international community to empower the committee," said Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas leader on Thursday.

Gaza peace plan: Phase 2 underway

The US-backed peace plan first came into effect on October 10. The first phase primarily aimed to stop the fighting in the Gaza Strip, allow in aid and secure the return of all remaining living and deceased hostages held by Hamas and allied Palestinian militant groups. All hostages have been returned except for the remains of Ran Gvili. Israel has accused Hamas of delaying the handover of Gvili's body, while Hamas claims that widespread destruction in Gaza made locating the remains difficult.