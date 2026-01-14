/Israel says it will 'immediately sever all contact' with several UN bodies | FULL LIST HERE

Israel on Tuesday (Jan 13) announced that it was withdrawing from dozens of international organisations, while ordering a wider review of cooperation with others. The nation said that persistent bias, politicisation and actions hostile to Israel were behind its decision to sever contact with several United Nations agencies and international bodies. This comes after the United States last week announced its decision to withdraw from 66 international organisations.

Trump's US inspired Israel

On January 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an order withdrawing the United States from 66 organisations and treaties, which, as per a White House memorandum, are "contrary to the interests of the United States." Roughly half of the organisations and treaties the US exited are affiliated with the United Nations.

Now, seemingly inspired by the US, Israel has withdrawn from multiple UN agencies. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had ordered an immediate severing of contact with a number of UN bodies after an internal examination of their conduct. The review, the ministry said, was made after the US decision and by Israel's own experience with these organisations.

"Israel will immediately sever all contact with the following UN agencies and international organizations," the ministry said, adding that Sa’ar has also instructed officials "to immediately examine, in consultation with relevant government ministries, when necessary, the continued cooperation between Israel and other organizations." While naming and shaming seven organisations, the nation said that, "Further decisions will be made following thorough examination and an additional discussion."

Which organisations did Israel leave and why?

As per the X post by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Tel Aviv has severed ties with the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, which Israel accused of "shamelessly" blacklisting the Israel Defense Forces in 2024. Israel noted that it was placed on the list alongside groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram and said that the ties with the office were formally cut in June 2024.

Israel also confirmed it has ended cooperation with UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UNWOMEN), accusing the agency of ignoring sexual violence against Israeli women during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Cooperation with UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) had already been frozen, said Israel, slamming what it described as "virulent anti-Israel reports annually".