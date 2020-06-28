Trump tweets, then deletes, video of a man chanting 'white power'; WH defends

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a video of a stand-off between his supporters and naysayers in which a man chants "white power". He later deleted the tweet amid an outcry.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted above the video clip. "The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall."

The footage was apparently taken in a Florida retirement community, and showed a man driving a golf-cart bearing "Trump 2020" and "America First" signs being heckled by a roadside protester chanting "racist."

As they yelled at each other, the driver repeatedly mouthed the words "white power" with a raised fist.

"White power! There you go, white power. Did you hear that?" the protester yelled back at him.

The tweet was removed from Trump’s account hours after it was posted.

This is the video Trump quoted and tweeted.

Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020 ×

The "Villages" video triggered an immediate backlash on social media, and Trump allies were pressed to defend it on the Sunday morning talk shows.

To this end, the White House later said Trump had not heard what the man was shouting.

"The president is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Trump has long been accused of fanning racial tensions, including during the nationwide reckoning over racial inequality triggered by the death-in-custody of African American George Floyd a month ago.