Trump-Carlson interview: Former prez says 'beneath' me to appear with other candidates in debate

Former US president and the current frontrunner to win the Republican Party nomination to contest 2024 US Presidential Election, Donald Trump appeared to project irrelevance of his intra-party competitors by not taking part in party debate and marking the time with an interview with ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. His pre-recorded interview with Carlson was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (August 23) night, according to local time.

The interview was posted on the social media platform just five minutes before the Republican debate aired.

“Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?” Trump said in the 46-minute interview. “Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?”

During the interview, Trump took on his Republican rivals early. He called former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson “nasty”. Trump cited him as an example of someone who ideally should not be on the debate stage. He even lashed out at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Both of them have been criticising Trump, saying that he shouldn't be running for president.

“I’m going to have all these people screaming at me, shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering, I love doing. But it doesn’t make sense to do them so I’m taking a pass,” Trump said.

Watch | Trump more popular among Republicans, less among voters

Trump is currently facing a flood of legal trouble. He is expected to turn himself in in Georgia on Thursday (August 24) over state charges of conspiring to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

During the interview with Carlson, Trump said it was beneath him to appear with other candidates during the presidential debate because of his large lead in the polls.

His ongoing feud with Fox News Channel, which is hosting the debate, seemed to cement his decision.

Trump targets Fox News

Trump made a post on Truth Social network just hours before the debate targetting Fox News network and even complained about the network.

He then touted his poll numbers and wrote: “FOX NEWS REFUSES TO POST OR DISCUSS.”

As he aims to get elected again, Trump has increasingly been observed to be aligning himself with those in the US with extreme views and campaigns, including those who uphold his claim that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.

Also Read | Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani all set to surrender before Georgia authorities

Carlson tried to engage Trump in conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and then asked Trump if his political opponents might threaten his life, which Trump didn’t dismiss.

“They are savage animals. They are people that are sick. Really sick. You have great people in the Democrat Party, great people that are Democrats,” Trump said. “But I’ve seen what they do, I’ve seen the lengths that they go to.”

He also told Carlson: “I think it was a terrible move getting rid of you.”

(With inputs from agencies)

