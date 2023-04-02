Trump to make public remarks at Palm Beach Tuesday evening following historic indictment

Former US President Donald Trump, who was recently indicted in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payments case, announced on Sunday that he will be speaking in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday evening. Trump is due to appear in court on Tuesday in New York to face charges over the 2016 matter. Trump said that he will deliver remarks in Palm Beach at 8:15 pm.

Trump's indictment is a first for a serving or former president of the United States. A Manhattan grand jury, on Thursday, decided to charge Trump for hush-money payments made to Daniels in exchange for her silence over a sexual encounter the two had.

On Sunday, Trump's lawyers slanned the former president's historic indictment as "political persecution". Even Trump has denounced the legal proceedings against him as a "witch hunt".

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, looks set to serve as a key witness in the criminal trial of Trump. Cohen was once a top executive at Trump's real estate company and has already testified twice before the Manhattan grand jury.

Cohen had earlier said that Trump directed him to pay Daniels $130,000 to stop her from talking about a sexual encounter which she claims happened in 2006, right after his son Barron Trump's birth.

Trump has denied sleeping with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He maintains that he did not direct Cohen to make any such payment. Trump has called Cohen a "serial liar" and "convicted felon."

Following his indictment on Thursday, Trump said he was "completely innocent" and called the case "political persecution and election interference."

Cohen has gone from vowing to protect Trump, to making a complete U-turn, calling him a cheat and a racist.

"I will do anything to protect Mr. Trump," Cohen told Fox News in 2017.

In 2019 he testified before a US congressional committee, "I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat."

(With inputs from agencies)

