Trump threatens to release unflattering information about DeSantis if he pursues a presidential run

Former US President Donald Trump issued a rather stark warning to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024. Trump accompanied it with a threat that he will release unflattering information about him if he decides to ho ahead anyways.

"I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it," the former president told Fox News, adding that the decision will harm the Republican party.

Speaking ahead of the Tuesday midterms, Trump told the channel that DeSantis should stay away from the race as it could hurt him really bad.

"I don't know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," he said. "I don't think it would be good for the party."

Trump and DeSantis are likely to be the main contenders for a Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections. Trump has been targetting DeSantis at various elections rallies, calling him names, including "Ron DeSanctimonious".

If at all DeSantis decides to run for the top job, Trump said he would reveal "things about him that won't be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody - other than, perhaps, his wife". However, he did not give any details.

This is not the first time that Trump has threatened to release damaging secrets about his rival candidates.

While it seems like Trump is gearing up to rout any type of competition, he clearly denies that . "There's not a tiff with me, and I'm way up in the polls," he said.

DeSantis became the Florida governor in 2019 and is being seen as Trump's main rival in the 2024 elections. He was re-elected in Florida by a historic margin in Tuesday's midterm polls, defeating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. His big win sets him up as the leading Republican contender for president, which Trump possible views as a threat. despite denying it.

DeSantis had depended heavily on Trump's endorsement during the 2018 gubernatorial election which helped him win the GOP nomination.

(With inputs from agencies)