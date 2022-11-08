Third shot at the White House? Trump says will make 'very big announcement' on November 15

At a campaign rally Monday night, former US president Donald Trump yet again touted a presidential rerun in 2024. He told the crowd that he would be making a "very big announcement" on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Reports have been doing the rounds that Trump is set to announce another presidential run in 2024 some time around mid-November. The announcement in Ohio is a clear indication that he will throw his hat in the ring.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," he told a cheering crowd in Ohio on the eve of midterm polls.

Also Read | Trump looks all set to 'do it again' in 2024, drops strong hint at a rerun for presidency

Trump was campaigning for JD Vance, a venture capitalist and a best-selling author, who is running for a Senate seat. Vance is currently leading his Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.

At almost every election rally ahead of the midterms, Trump has dropped hints that he is gearing up to contest for the top job again. In Iowa, he told the crowd he will "very, very, very probably do it again" in 2024. Later, on Sunday night, campaigning for Senator Marco Rubio in Miami, Florida, Trump said, "I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned."

Some people were even expecting him to announce his bid for the White House tonight itself. While he did not do that, the latest statement is the biggest presidential tease from him yet.

Meanwhile, at the rally, Trump also spoke about the issue of immigration and how Democrats aren't doing enough to stop the migrants and drugs from entering the US. He also touched upon the topic of January 6 Capitol riots and said, "All I did was make a speech, peacefully and patriotically".

(With inputs from agencies)