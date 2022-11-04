Trump looks all set to 'do it again' in 2024, drops strong hint at a rerun for presidency

Former US President Donald Trump looks all set to run for the top job once again. In what can be seen as his strongest admission yet, Trump told the crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, during a campaign rally Thursday evening that he will "very, very, very probably do it again" in 2024. Trump will be at three other campaign rallies in the next four days before next week's midterm elections.

Sporting his "Make America Great Again" cap, Trump was campaigning for Senator Chuck Grassley and told people that this year "we are going to take back America" and in 2024 we are going to take back "our magnificent White House".

Also Read | Trespassing reported at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Secret Service conduct search

He took the opportunity to bring up the topic of election fraud yet again, saying that he won by a huge margin in 2020.

"I ran twice. I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far," Trump said.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."

Trump had received 72 million votes, the most for a sitting president in 2020, but Biden pulled a win with 81 million votes.

Trump has not been clear about a third presidential campaign until Thursday, while President Joe Biden has dropped strong hints that he will run again for the position in 2024. But now it seems like a rematch between the two is on the cards.

Trump asked the people to turn up and vote in huge numbers for a landslide victory so "the radical left cannot rig it or steal it".

In Pennsylvania in September, Trump had said, "I may just have to do it again." In a Texas rally in October, Trump had said, "I will probably have to do it again." However, former vice-president Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are likely to give Trump a fight within the Republican party.

(With inputs from agencies)