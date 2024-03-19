Trump slammed after claiming Jewish Democrat supporters 'hate their religion'

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that the Democratic Party "hates Israel" and that the Jewish citizens of the United States who prefer voting for Democrats "hate" their faith.

"I actually think they hate Israel," Trump told Sebastian Gorka, host of a conservative radio program in a lengthy interview posted late Monday (March 18).

Trump then added that Democrats "see a lot of votes" among the US citizens who are vehemently supporting the Palestinian cause of a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said.

"The only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump,” James Singer, a Biden campaign spokesman was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

"Trump is going to lose again this November because Americans are sick of his hateful resentment, personal attacks, and extreme agenda."

Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's rant

Trump commented in response to a question on US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer's call for a "new election" in Israel.

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the United States.

"To make Israel a partisan issue only hurts Israel and the US-Israeli relationship," Schumer wrote on X while criticising Trump’s comments.

"Trump is making highly partisan and hateful rants."

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, wrote on X: "Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory & patently false."

"Serious leaders who care about the historic US-Israel alliance should focus on strengthening, rather than unraveling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel."

Jews have long been Democratic supporters and voted heavily for the Democrats in 2020.

In 2021, the Pew Research Center reported that 71 per cent of Jewish voters said they were Democrats or leaned that way.