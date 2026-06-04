/Trump signs executive order making easier to fire 8,000 senior federal employees

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 04) signed an executive order that makes it easier to remove thousands of senior federal employees from their positions, marking the latest step in his administration's effort to reshape the federal workforce.

The order, issued by the White House and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), removes employment protections for around 8,000 high-ranking government officials who play a role in shaping or influencing public policy. Many of the affected employees earn salaries of up to nearly $200,000 annually.

Administration officials said the move is intended to ensure that government employees are willing to implement the president's policy agenda and comply with directives issued by the administration.

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“You can have any political views, but if you allow those views to basically interfere with your willingness to actually carry out lawful orders and policy directives with the administration, then this provides a mechanism obviously for people in those agencies to be able to be removed effectively at will,” Scott Kupor, director of the OPM, said during a briefing ahead of the announcement.

The latest executive order signals the Trump administration's continued effort to reduce and restructure the federal workforce.

According to government data, around 348,000 employees, more than 11 per cent of the federal workforce, have left government service since October 2024.

The latest measure underscores Trump's long-standing push to discipline or remove career officials whom he believes are obstructing his administration's objectives. The initiative has continued even after billionaire Elon Musk stepped down last year from his role overseeing efforts to cut government spending and payroll costs.

Earlier in Trump's presidency, the administration launched the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a high-profile initiative co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The programme was tasked with reviewing federal operations, reducing regulations and identifying areas for spending cuts across government agencies.

Officials associated with the initiative claimed it generated billions of dollars in savings through measures such as hiring freezes, the cancellation of federal contracts, the suspension of improper payments to foreign entities and the elimination of several federal grant programmes.