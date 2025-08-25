US President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders on Monday (August 25), including the one under which the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will establish “specialised units” in the National Guard. The guards will be trained and equipped "specifically" to deal with public order issues.” This came after Hegseth issued a directive last week that authorized members of the National Guard to carry weapons. Those guards were deployed as part of Trump’s anti-crime agenda in Washington, DC.

On Monday, Trump suggested he’d ask Congress to codify the action, telling reporters in the Oval Office, “I think Democrats will actually vote for this.”

'They’ll give us whatever money'

In his statements while signing several other orders, the American president, without providing any evidence, stated that Congress has promised him unlimited funding to revitalize Washington, DC.

“Congress has said that they’ll give us whatever money is needed to fix up the capital,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office



“And we’re going to also beautify Washington. We’re going to rip down the broken medians, fix them, we’re going to put asphalt on the roads. We’re not ripping them apart,” he added.

Congressional leadership has not signaled that DC will have unlimited funds. And House Republicans have yet to restore $1 billion in funding for the District of Columbia, following a budgetary fight in Congress earlier this year, CNN reported.

‘We can go anywhere’

During a press briefing, Trump was asked whether the Pentagon was preparing for a military deployment to Chicago, Trump said they’re ready to go anywhere on short notice to crack down on crime.