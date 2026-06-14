/Trump shares photo with North Korea's Kim Jong Un ahead of his birthday: Is it AI-generated?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 14) posted a photo with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on his Truth Social without adding any caption or context. The photo showed both leaders walking side by side in a hotel complex. The photo comes at a time when North Korea has brushed aside any denuclearisation talks and said that Pyongyang's nuclear status cannot be reversed. The photo dates back to June 12, 2018, at the first North Korea-US summit in Singapore, shows President Trump and Kim Jong Un walking together through the garden of the Capella Hotel, where the summit was held.

In this term, Trump in an interview with Fox News, was asked if he would reach out to Kim Jong Un again, he answered, "I will." He also called Kim Jong Un a "smart guy," adding, "We got along well." After his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump released a fact sheet confirming their shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea – inviting North's ire.

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When Kim met Trump

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to meet North Korean leader. He also became the first US president to set foot in United States. The two met in person on three separate occasions between 2018 and 2019. All the three meetings took place during Donald Trump's first term as US president. The first meeting took place in Singapore in June, 2018 where two leaders signed a joint declaration pledging to establish new peaceful relations, build a lasting peace regime, and work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

US-North Korea summit in Singapore - 2018 AFP photo

The second meeting happened in Hanoi. This meeting was intended to turn the broad goals of the first meeting into concrete actions. However, talks collapsed abruptly over sanctions relief and ended without a signed agreement.

The Hanoi Summit - 2019 AFP photo

The third meeting happened in June, 2019 when Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at the Freedom House in the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea border. After handshakes and photo sessions, Trump stepped foot on North Korea and both leaders held a 50 minute meeting in the Freedom House.