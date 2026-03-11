North Korea has issued statement supporting Iran with its foreign ministry slamming the US and Israeli military operations as an "unlawful military attack" and a "despicable form of violation of national sovereignty". It accused Washington and Tel Aviv of "destroying the regional peace and security foundations" and trying to overthrow Iran's social system. Pyongyang has also backed appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the Supreme Leader and said that it “respects” him.

