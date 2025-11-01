/Trump says not considering strikes within Venezuela as Maduro accuses US of pushing ‘slanderous narrative’ to justify attack

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro on Friday (Oct 31) once again accused the United States and its President Donald Trump of trying to impose a "narrative" to justify American attacks against Caracas and to trigger regime change. Addressing a meeting of Caribbean parliamentarians for peace in Caracas, Maduro alleged that the Americans "always want to impose a story, a narrative on us," calling the narrative "slanderous" and "extravagant". This comes as Trump, while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, contradicted his earlier comments and denied that he was considering strikes inside Venezuela.

Maduro slams Trump

Speaking at a gathering of Caribbean parliamentarians, he said Washington was trying to portray Venezuela as a hub of international drug trafficking to build a case for military action. Accusing the US of wanting to seize the nation's vast oil wealth, Maduro alleged that the "narrative that American power has chosen against dignified, peaceful and Bolivarian Venezuela is an extravagant, lying and also slanderous narrative".

Maduro accused Washington of trying to justify a war to seize Venezuela’s vast oil and gas reserves. "The truth is that Venezuela is innocent and everything that is being done against Venezuela is to justify a war, a regime change and steal our immense oil wealth, which is the main oil reserve and the fourth gas reserve in the world," he said, urging Venezuelans to remain calm and united.

His comments came as tensions between Caracas and Washington continued to rise, with US President Donald Trump denying that he was considering strikes inside Venezuela — a statement that appeared to contradict his earlier remarks.

What did Trump say?

Trump had previously told reporters that "the land is going to be next," after the US military targeted several boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific as part of its anti-drug operations. Now, on Friday, when asked if he was considering strikes inside Venezuela, he said "no". However, it is unclear if he was ruling out future strikes inside Venezuela or simply saying that his administration is yet to make a final decision.