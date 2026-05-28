/Trump says no sanctions relief to Iran for handing over its enriched uranium

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran would not get any sanctions relief in exchange for giving up its highly enriched uranium, nor would its frozen funds be released. Trump’s comments came during an interview with PBS News over the phone and at a time when the United States and Iran are trying to strike a deal to end the conflict in the Middle East, which is now impacting the global economy with the disruption of energy supplies.

“No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no,” Trump told PBS News during a short phone call when asked if the current deal would mean that Iran would give up their highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief.

He added, “They’re gonna give up their highly enriched uranium, not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all.”

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“No, we’re not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money. No sanctions, no money, no nothing,” he said.

Trump said Washington controls funds that Iran says belong to it and would keep control of them for now.

“When they behave properly and when they do what’s right, we’ll let them have their money. But right now, we’re not doing that, and one thing is not contingent on the other,” he said.

Later, during the cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump said Iran appeared to be giving the United States some of what Washington is demanding, but warned that failure to do so could trigger renewed military action.

“I think they’re starting to give us the things that they have to give us, and if they do, that’s great, and if they won’t, then the man on my left is going to finish them off,” Trump said, apparently referring to War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On being asked about a timeframe, Trump said developments could move quickly but pushed back against pressure to set deadlines, comparing the current conflict with longer US wars in Vietnam, Korea and Afghanistan.