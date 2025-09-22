/Chandrayaan-2 radar detects possible subsurface ice at Moon's south pole

Scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad, have conducted a detailed investigation of sub-surface ice in the lunar South Polar Region using observations from the Chandrayaan-2 Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR). The DFSAR onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is a microwave imaging instrument operating in L- and S-band frequencies, making it the first fully-polarimetric SAR to study the Moon.

The study focuses on "doubly shadowed craters," which are special craters located inside permanently shadowed regions (PSRs). Due to continuous shielding from sunlight and thermal radiation, these regions remain extremely cold, with temperatures around 25K, making them favourable locations for preserving water-ice over long geological timescales.

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Using advanced radar polarimetric analysis, scientists identified radar signatures consistent with the possible presence of subsurface ice beneath the floors of four doubly shadowed craters. The study proposes a refined radar-based criterion for identifying subsurface ice, where Circular Polarisation Ratio (CPR) values greater than 1, together with Degree of Polarisation (DOP) values lower than 0.13, indicate volumetric scattering potentially associated with subsurface ice. DOP measures how much of the reflected radar signal retains its original polarisation state after interacting with the material, helping distinguish genuine ice signatures from rough, rocky terrain.

Among the investigated craters, a 1.1 km diameter crater (designated as F2) within the Faustini crater shows particularly strong evidence of subsurface ice. This is supported by both radar observations and distinctive lobate-rim morphological characteristics. This flow-like or lobed appearance suggests the impact may have penetrated subsurface ice to produce the observed crater.