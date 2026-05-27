/‘We don’t want you here’: Racist confrontation with Indian couple in US goes viral | Video

A video showing an Indian couple facing a racist confrontation in the United States has triggered widespread outrage online. The clip, which has been circulating across social media platforms, shows a man sitting inside a car questioning the couple about their nationality before asking them to leave the country.

While the exact location of the incident has not been independently verified, the video has once again sparked debate around racism and xenophobia faced by immigrants abroad.

In the video, the man first asks the couple whether they are from India and then questions if India is better than the United States. Responding calmly, the Indian man says both countries have “plus points” and mentions that their family lives in India.

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The stranger then asks why they are staying in the US if they believe India is good.

When the couple explains that they are in the country “to explore the world,” the man becomes aggressive and says, “No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country.”

Despite the hostile comments, the couple remains composed throughout the exchange, with the video drawing support for their calm response online.

The verified social media account that shared the video reportedly belongs to a music producer who has previously uploaded clips mocking Indians, including content filmed inside an Indian restaurant.

Several users on social media also tagged Marco Rubio in posts related to the incident. Rubio had recently concluded a visit to India, during which he was asked about increasing reports of racist behaviour targeting Indians in the US.

Responding to a question from reporters, Rubio had said that “every country has its stupid people” and added that such incidents were not limited to one nation.

“People say stupid stuff all the time on social media and in every country in the world, unfortunately,” he said.