/South Korea summons Iranian envoy over suspected missile strike on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea on Wednesday (May 27) summoned Iran's ambassador after an investigation concluded it was ‘highly likely’ that an Iranian-made missile caused the strike on a South Korean cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state media, Tehran’s envoy to Seoul denied any involvement in the attack. The South Korean cargo vessel was hit by unidentified projectiles on May 4 while passing through the strategic waterway, which has been virtually closed since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28.

Donald Trump previously claimed Iran had ‘taken some shots’ at the Panama-flagged ship, though Tehran rejected the accusation. After conducting a weeks-long investigation, the South Korean government said technical analysis showed the projectile that struck the vessel was ‘highly likely’ a modified version of the ‘Noor series developed in Iran’. Seoul summoned Iranian ambassador Saeed Koozechi to explain the investigation results, convey a strong protest regarding the attack on our vessel, and demand responsible measures, including steps to prevent a recurrence, according to first vice foreign minister Park Yoon-joo.

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Park said that the cargo ship, the HMM Namu, was struck by two warheads. He said the first warhead was incinerated, while the second exploded on impact. "The engine resembled an Iranian turbojet engine, and parts were found to bear markings presumed to be from an Iranian manufacturer," Park added. Following talks at Seoul’s foreign ministry, ambassador Koozechi said Iran rejects all allegations made in this regard and has had absolutely no involvement in this matter, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Koozechi also expressed regret over the damage to the ship, which carried 24 crew members. The South Korean government said the damage measured about five metres (16.5 feet) wide and extended roughly seven metres (23 feet) into the hull near the port-side stern. Officials believe the first strike triggered a fire in the engine room, while the second blast rapidly intensified the flames.