Trump says 'I was right about Wuhan lab leak'; demands $10 trillion penalty from China

Former US president Donald Trump has stated that his opinion that the "China Virus" originated in the Wuhan Lab was correct.

He also asked for a penalty to be imposed on China for the deaths and damages caused by the "lab leak."

"Now everyone, even the so-called ''enemy'', is beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from Wuhan Lab," the Republican former president said. The 'enemy' reference was to his Democratic rival and now US President, Joe Biden.



Also read | Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers: Report



"The correspondence between Dr (Anthony) Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay $10 trillion to America, and the world, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

Dr Fauci's view on the Wuhan lab leak theory has shifted after Trump's remark.



Also Read | Origin of Wuhan virus needs to be found

Fauci has faced backlash in the wake of the leak of 10,000 emails from the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 2020.

An executive at EcoHealth, which funded research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology into the origin of COVID-19, thanked Dr Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a 'natural origin for the Coronavirus and not a lab leak'.



Also Read | Virus origin probe 'poisoned by politics', says WHO

Denying any connections, Dr Fauci while speaking to CNN said, "That's nonsense. I don't even see how they get that from that email. I have always said and will say today, that I still believe the most likely origin is from an animal species to a human, but I keep an open mind that if there may be other origins of that, there may be another reason, it could have been a lab leak from China." He has urged China and World Health Organization for a transparent process, stating that there was a need to get to the bottom of the origins of the pandemic.





The controversial claim was dismissed by experts last year, who said it was "extremely unlikely". No evidence to support it has emerged.

But in recent days, amid criticism of an inconclusive international probe into the virus' origins and new reports of Covid-related illness in the region weeks before it was officially identified, the theory is once again sparking debate.

(With inputs from agencies)