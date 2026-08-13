White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position at the end of August, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, while describing her as ‘one of my most trusted aides.’ At 28, Leavitt became the youngest person ever to serve as White House press secretary. She was also the first woman to hold the demanding position while pregnant. After giving birth to her daughter, she returned to the White House briefing room last month following a short maternity leave. Known for her aggressive defense of Trump and his policies, Leavitt developed a reputation as a fierce defender of the president, regularly confronting reporters while maintaining close relationships with those the Commander-in-chief. Even though Trump made the announcement, he did not reveal who could take over the high-profile position.

Why is Karoline Leavitt leaving?

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In both her and Trump's social media posts, the reason cited for Leavitt's departure was that she wanted to spend more time with her family. Leavitt said that balancing motherhood while working in “one of the world's most demanding jobs” had been the most rewarding yet challenging period of her life. “The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,” she added.

What is the REAL reason for Karoline's exit?

The Daily Mail reported quoting a source that Leavitt experienced an extreme burnout after her return in July. "It was a very stressful job to do with her children. She never got any sleep, and she didn't want her performance to slip either, so she decided to stay as long as she could and do the job well,' the source told Daily Mail. They added that Trump made his best attempts to keep her and convince Leavitt to stay on. "Trump really didn't want her to leave as he actually trusts her," another source added. People close to the press secretary added that Leavitt was ready to step down but wanted to do so only after Trump's "blessing."

"Babies have a way of changing your perspective and shifting your priorities that is truly unexplainable. You only have one chance when your children are little. Karoline is incredibly talented. I know she is going to have other major opportunities in her future," Katie Miller, wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, told the Daily Mail.