/Trump's new tariff provides one RELIEF but imposes additional crackdown: Here's what we know

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order late on Thursday (July 31) to increase and modify tariffs on its trading partners, in expansion of his ‘Liberation Day tariff’ that he said was imposed to punish countries using unfair trade practices. Citing a national emergency, Trump had declared on April 2 that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on American trading partners. He, however, paused the tariffs for a period of 90 days and gave an opportunity to countries to strike a trade deal with America. While countries like South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Indonesia and Vietnam struck a deal within the given period, India, Canada, and Mexico are still in talks for a fair trade deal. The White House had earlier announced that new trade tariffs would come into effect from August 1; however, as it announced new rates on Friday, it has given a week's relief to the countries, but has imposed a greater crackdown. Here's all about it:

What's Trump's relief, and what is the crackdown in the new tariff announcement?

The White House said that the imposition of these new rates will come into effect from next Friday and not August 1, as announced earlier. This comes as a relief for many countries which in in the midst of negotiations with the US over trade. However, the White House also announced that some trading partners who have made “meaningful trade and security commitments” will be subjected to the new tariffs until the agreements are finalised and future orders modify the duties accordingly. It also stated that countries that have failed to negotiate or proposed insufficient concessions will be fully subject to the new tariffs.

The Trump administration, in what may be called an additional crackdown, included strict anti-transhipment provisions. This means goods found by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to have been rerouted through third countries to evade tariffs will face a punitive 40% duty, alongside other fines and penalties.

Trump boasts about his tariff war