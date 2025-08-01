/US announces new tariff rates for countries in escalation of Trump's trade war, India faces 25% - Full list here

United States President Donald Trump issued an executive order late on Thursday (July 31) to increase and modify tariffs on its trading partners. Citing an ongoing national emergency first declared in April 2025 and expanding his ‘Liberation Day’ tariff, the order targets countries deemed to maintain unfair or non-reciprocal trade practices that harm the US economy and security. The White House said that the imposition of these new rates will come into effect from next Friday and not August 1, as announced earlier. The new tariff structure ranges from 10% to 41% depending on the country and product type. Transhipment penalties and enforcement measures are also strengthened. In the new executive order, President Trump reaffirmed his view that America’s long-standing trade deficits pose a direct threat to the nation's economic and national security.

New Tariff Schedule Targets Dozens of Countries

The revised tariff schedule imposes additional duties on imports from over 80 countries and territories. Depending on each country’s trade behaviour and current duty rates under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS), new tariffs range from 10% to 41%. While India and Kazakhstan face a 25% duty, Laos and Myanmar are subject to the highest rate at 40%. South Korea, which has also struck a deal with US faces 15% tariff along with Japan. The European Union will face adjusted tariffs based on whether goods already carry a duty rate below or above 15%. South Africa, Syria, Libya, and Serbia face steep tariffs between 30% and 41%.

Full list here

Afghanistan – 15%

Algeria – 30%

Angola – 15%

Bangladesh – 20%

Bolivia – 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30%

Botswana – 15%

Brazil – 10%

Brunei – 25%

Cambodia – 19%

Cameroon – 15%

Chad – 15%

Costa Rica – 15%

Côte d'Ivoire – 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 15%

Ecuador – 15%

Equatorial Guinea – 15%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% – 0%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% – 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate

Falkland Islands – 10%

Fiji – 15%

Ghana – 15%

Guyana – 15%

Iceland – 15%

India – 25%

Indonesia – 19%

Iraq – 35%

Israel – 15%

Japan – 15%

Jordan – 15%

Kazakhstan – 25%

Laos – 40%

Lesotho – 15%

Libya – 30%

Liechtenstein – 15%

Madagascar – 15%

Malawi – 15%

Malaysia – 19%

Mauritius – 15%

Moldova – 25%

Mozambique – 15%

Myanmar (Burma) – 40%

Namibia – 15%

Nauru – 15%

New Zealand – 15%

Nicaragua – 18%

Nigeria – 15%

North Macedonia – 15%

Norway – 15%

Pakistan – 19%

Papua New Guinea – 15%

Philippines – 19%

Serbia – 35%

South Africa – 30%

South Korea – 15%

Sri Lanka – 20%

Switzerland – 39%

Syria – 41%

Taiwan – 20%

Thailand – 19%

Trinidad and Tobago – 15%

Tunisia – 25%

Turkey – 15%

Uganda – 15%

United Kingdom – 10%

Vanuatu – 15%

Venezuela – 15%

Vietnam – 20%

Zambia – 15%

Zimbabwe – 15%

Trade negotiations and conditional relief

The executive order notes that some trading partners have made “meaningful trade and security commitments” and are working toward agreements with the United States. Goods from those countries will remain subject to the new tariffs until the agreements are finalized and future orders modify the duties accordingly. However, countries that have failed to negotiate or proposed insufficient concessions will be fully subject to the new tariffs. This approach seeks to pressure foreign governments to align their trade and national security policies more closely with U.S. interests.

Cracking down on transshipment

To prevent circumvention of the new duties, the order includes strict anti-transshipment provisions. Goods found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to have been rerouted through third countries to evade tariffs will face a punitive 40% duty, alongside other fines and penalties. Mitigation of such penalties will generally not be allowed. Additionally, the CBP, in coordination with the Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), is directed to publish a biannual list of countries and facilities involved in transshipment schemes to assist with procurement decisions and national security reviews.

Exemptions and special cases