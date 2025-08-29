/Trump’s new rule bars military veterans from having abortions - even in cases of rape, incest

US President Donald Trump, in his anti-abortion campaign, has now barred abortion for military veterans. As per the new ruling by the Trump administration, doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will not perform abortions even in cases of rape and incest. The draft regulations, which also forbid providers from counseling female veterans about terminating a pregnancy, have generated nearly 20,000 comments in the federal register from conservative activists, abortion rights supporters, and female veterans, many of them survivors of sexual assault.