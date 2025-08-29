/Trump’s new rule bars military veterans from having abortions - even in cases of rape, incest

Google Preferred
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 21:58 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 22:19 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump is back with a new anti-abortion rule where he barred the military veterans from having abortions, even in case of rape or incest. Although it may be allowed in case of exception.

US President Donald Trump, in his anti-abortion campaign, has now barred abortion for military veterans. As per the new ruling by the Trump administration, doctors at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will not perform abortions even in cases of rape and incest. The draft regulations, which also forbid providers from counseling female veterans about terminating a pregnancy, have generated nearly 20,000 comments in the federal register from conservative activists, abortion rights supporters, and female veterans, many of them survivors of sexual assault.

But the rule has an exception. Abortions can take place “when a physician certifies that the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term." However, abortion rights experts said that exceptions in such cases are very limited.

Caitlin Russell, a former US Army captain who served two tours in Afghanistan and studies female veterans’ health at the University of Pennsylvania, told The Guardian, “Women are going to die."

