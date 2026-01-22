/Trump's 'great' Greenland deal bears striking similarities to Britain’s Cyprus base pact | All details here

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 21) took a U-turn on his hardline push to acquire Greenland, dropping his 500 per cent tariff threat against those opposing him. Just hours after using the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos to hint at a softer approach on Greenland, the POTUS met with NATO chief Mark Rutte, and afterwards announced a Greenland framework deal. The deal, as per reports, carries a striking resemblance to the UK's Cyprus territory arrangement. Here's all you need to know about the two deals.

Trump's framework deal for Greenland

After meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US president said the two had drawn up what he called a "framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region".

He hailed the solution as a "great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," if consummated. The POTUS also backed down from his tariff threats. ON Truth Social, he said, "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress."

How is Trump's Greenland deal similar to the UK-Cyprus deal?

Reports suggest that Trump's framework mirrors the United Kingdom's long-standing agreement with Cyprus, a small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea. Under the UK-Cyprus deal, Britain retains sovereign control over military bases on the island, even as Cyprus remains an independent State.

Similarly, under the Greenland proposal, the United States is expected to gain sovereignty over some parts of the frozen island. The New York Times, citing senior officials familiar with the talks, reported that the framework being discussed could include a clause giving the United States sovereignty over parts of certain pockets of Greenland, and not the whole island.

Reportedly, under the proposal, America would be able to carry out military operations, intelligence gathering missions, and training without having to seek permission from Denmark. If the deal goes through, it is expected that American bases in Greenland would be recognised as US territory in the Arctic. The move, as per reports, is intended to alleviate Danish concerns about Trump's America potentially acquiring Greenland.