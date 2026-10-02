/Trump's 35-state midterm sprint: Why are Republicans quietly scrubbing his name from campaign sites?

US President Donald Trump has pledged to crisscross the country for Republican candidates in 35 competitive races before the November midterm elections. He will start his campaign in October by stumping in Alabama and Oklahoma, two of the most Republican states. In the first week of October, he will also hold rallies in Durant, Oklahoma, and Mobile, Alabama, where he is sure to attract crowds.

Trump's larger swing includes stops in Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas, several of which were once considered safely red but have since become competitive as the US President's net approval rating has fallen sharply in those states since the start of his second term.

Amid this, some Republican leaders in recent weeks are trying to distance themselves from him as they try to appeal to voters beyond Trump's "Make America Great Again" base. Even these leaders have removed or downplayed references to the president on their websites, increasingly voicing opposition to his unpopular war with Iran.

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White House on distancing story

GOP operatives have spent weeks privately encouraging battleground candidates to put space between themselves and the president, along with his agenda, weeks before the 2026 elections. One notable case: Rep. Byron Donalds appeared to reduce Trump's prominence on his campaign homepage, though his team dismissed the move as "FAKE NEWS" and insisted he remains proud of the endorsement. The White House has pushed back hard on the broader narrative, with one official calling the distancing story something that "could not be further from the truth."