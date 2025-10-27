US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 27) received a royal welcome in Japan and met with the country’s Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo. Trump will also be meeting with newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first woman leader, as part of the high-stakes visit. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and the future of the US–Japan partnership as Trump seeks to reshape economic ties across Asia.

Praising Takaichi, Trump said that he had heard “phenomenal things” about her and hailed her as a close ally of his late friend, former prime minister Shinzo Abe, saying that “really helps Japan and the United States,” as quoted by the Associated Press.

On his Asia tour, Trump announced investment and trade deals with four Southeast Asian nations. He is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday. Trump has said he believes that US and China can agree on a deal to ease tensions.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we’re going to come away with a deal,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One before landing in Tokyo.

Trump was greeted by Japanese officials on the tarmac. He then took a night tour of the city by flying in helicopter. He later met Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.