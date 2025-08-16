/'Game for Ukraine’s future entered decisive phase': How did world react to 'historic' Trump-Putin meeting?

US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, was followed by a flurry of reactions from around the world. Here's what the world leaders had to say about the historic meeting:

EU calls for strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said security guarantees were “essential” in any peace deal. “The EU is working closely with Zelensky and the United States to reach a just and lasting peace. Strong security guarantees that protect Ukrainian and European vital security interests are essential,” she wrote on X.

Macron pushes coalition efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would work with the US and partners in the “coalition of the willing” to push for a peace framework with firm guarantees. He confirmed the coalition would convene soon to continue talks.

India urges dialogue over conflict

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated New Delhi’s position on diplomacy. “The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

Slovakia questions European strategy

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has met Putin twice in the past year, criticised Europe’s current approach. He said in a Facebook statement, “The coming days will show whether the big players in the Union will support this process … or whether the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict with all kinds of literally incredible financial, political or military assistance to Kyiv will continue.”

Italy highlights Trump’s move on security guarantees

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described security guarantees as the “most interesting developments” from the Alaska summit. She added that Trump had backed the Italian proposal of guarantees “inspired by Nato’s article 5”, Reuters reported.

UK praises Trump’s role but insists Zelensky must be part of peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Trump’s efforts. “President Trump’s efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. His leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended,” he said. Starmer stressed that President Zelensky must be included in the next phase of negotiations. “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him,” he added.

Joint European statement backs trilateral summit

A European Council statement signed by Macron, Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Council President António Costa and von der Leyen welcomed Trump’s role but insisted Ukraine must be at the table. “As President Trump said ‘there’s no deal until there’s a deal’. The next step must now be further talks including President Zelensky, whom he will meet soon,” it read.

Poland warns of “decisive phase”

Polish President Donald Tusk issued a stark warning, calling Putin a “cunning and ruthless player.” He said, “The game for Ukraine’s future, Poland’s security, and all of Europe has entered a decisive phase. Today, it is even clearer that Russia respects only the strong.”

Trump fails to secure ceasefire but eyes future talks