/Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Exact location REVEALED as US president preps to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

United States President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Both the leaders will discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with the White House, saying that it will be a 'listening exercise for Trump. The US president earlier said that he would know in 'two minutes' if Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine or not. The US has hinted that the peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would include 'land swapping,' a proposal that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied.

The exact location for the meeting between Trump and Putin was revealed by two White House officials in conversation with CNN. The US military location houses an Air Force base and an Army fort, which merged in 2010. Earlier, Trump mistakenly said that he would go to Russia to meet Putin. The CNN said that the White House did not want Putin to be at a US military base, but organisers suggested this as the apt location. The final word from the Trump admin is not out yet.

Importance of Alaska

Choosing Alaska as the venue for the Trump-Putin meeting carries strong symbolic weight. Once part of the Russian Empire, Alaska still bears traces of Russian cultural influence, including the Russian Orthodox Church. The US purchased the territory in 1867 for $7.2 million, a deal mocked at the time as "Seward's folly." The location may appeal to Trump’s affinity for grand gestures.. Trump has also been invited to visit Russia, suggesting a follow-up trip to Moscow is possible if optics play a key role. The White House’s venue choice subtly nods to shared history while offering a neutral US setting with strategic symbolism.

Trump-Putin meeting

It was confirmed on Friday (Aug 8) that Trump will meet with Putin on August 15 to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Both the Kremlin and the White House confirmed the summit. The US had proposed a tri-party meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelensky, but Putin expressed his reservations about the same. Trump has now said that he would know withing two minutes of the meeting with Putin if he is interested in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. This will be the first in-person summit between Trump and Putin after they last held the Helsinki Summit in 2018 in Finland. They met briefly at the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka, but no formal summit was held.