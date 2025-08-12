/Not just another talks venue: How Alaska, the site of Trump-Putin summit, showcases US military muscle, from missile defence to space force | LIST

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are scheduled to discuss a way out of the Ukraine war in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15). The choice of Alaska is significant, after intial speculation of Saudi Arabia and Rome as potential ventues. Alaska, once a remote Russian outpost, is currently a crucial aspect of US military strategy and showcases its dominance. It has several US bases, performing a vast range of operations from missile defence to air superiority to space monitoring. Alaska has a strategic location, being near both Asia and Russia. Located near the Arctic, it will also be a crucial theatre in the future competition for natural resources. Here is a breakdown of Alaska's military significance for the US.

Why Alaska is strategically important for the US

Alaska is close to both Asia and Russia, with its westernmost point just 55 miles from Russia’s Chukotka Peninsula. It is, therefore, a crucial point for the US to monitor Russian military activity.

As the US gateway to the Arctic, the state is emerging as a hub for new shipping routes, like the Northwest Passage. As the Arctic ice melts, more opportunities are arising for exploring natural wealth in Alaska, which also makes it an area of competition for oil, gas and critical minerals.

Alaska is a crucial component of American power projection in the Indo-Pacific, with bases like JBER and Eielson enabling rapid response to future potential conflicts with China and North Korea.

The air defence system in Fort Greely is a key aspect of US defence against ICBMs from adversaries like North Korea or China.

Bolstering the space force, Alaska's Clear Space Force Station enhances early warning capabilities.

Here are further details:

US military establishments in Alaska

Alaska hosts key military installations of the US, like the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, which consists of Elmendorf Air Force Base and Fort Richardson. Together, they support the US air superiority, rapid deployment, and Arctic operations.

The Eielson Air Force Base is used for Arctic air operations and the Red Flag-Alaska exercises.

Fort Greely hosts the Ground-Based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system, which is a crucial defence against intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs.

Alaska is also part of the US Space Force, with the Clear Space Force Station near Anderson conducting operations for missile warning, space domain awareness, tracking satellites and potential threats.

The US Coast Guard has several bases in Alaska, the largest at Kodiak, with smaller stations in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan. Kodiak base ensures maritime security in the Bering Sea and Arctic Ocean, which are critical for fisheries, trade, and for countering illegal activities. The Naval Special Warfare Cold Weather Detachment at Kodiak trains Navy SEALs for cold-weather operations.

The Fort Wainwright army base in Fairbanks is focused on the Arctic and rapid-response missions. The Eareckson Air Station in Shemya Island is a remote radar and intelligence-gathering outpost.

Alaska is a theatre of future Arctic competitions for oil, gas and critical minerals

The Arctic is increasingly getting militarised, as climate change has caused the melting of ice in the region. American bases in Alaska will play a crucial role in countering the growing Arctic ambitions of China and Russia. Russia’s Northern Fleet is a threat for the US, as is China’s polar investments in natural resources.

In view of the future power tussle, the US Army has specially trained the 11th Airborne Division for Arctic warfare.

Alaska is a hub of intelligence and surveillance, providing real-time data on missile launches, satellite activity, and future regional threats.

Alaska is also used for cold-weather training of soldiers, given its vast terrain and extreme climate.

Military history and development of Alaska

From around 1741 until 1867, Alaska was under Russian control. Known for its fur trade, securing trade routs was a main concern, for which the St Michael Fort was established.

The US acquired Alaska in 1867, after which its army established Fort Wrangell, Fort Kenay and other bases to maintain order and protect settlers.

During World War II, Alaska was a critical theatre. The Japanese invaded the Aleutian Islands of Attu and Kiska in 1942, making it the only North American territory occupied by the Axis forces. The US launched the Aleutian Campaign and recaptured the islands by 1943. The expansion of bases like Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Field and the building of Alaska Highway took place after this.

During the Cold War, Alaska was a frontline due to its proximity to the Soviet Union. The US set up radar stations and air bases to monitor Soviet activity.

Alaska hosted missile defence systems and nuclear weapons testing, like the since-cancelled Project Chariot and Amchitka Island tests.

After the end of Cold War in the 1990s, Alaska became a key frontline of US power projection in the Pacific, counterterrorism, and missile defence, hosting several joint exercises with allies.