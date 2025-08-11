/Trump-Putin meeting to be inconclusive due to Witkoff's misunderstanding? Here's why he's being called 'incompetent'

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15, to finalise a peace deal to end the ongoing Ukraine war. However, even before their meeting, Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his country won't give up their land to 'occupiers.' This, despite the US saying that a deal between Russia and Ukraine will include 'land swapping.' Now, critics have said Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff might be the key reason for the misunderstanding between Trump and Putin regarding the deal.

Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow for three hours. Kremlin said that Putin held "constructive" talks with Witkoff, while Trump said Witkoff held a “highly productive” meeting with Putin and that “great progress was made!” Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a TV interview that the US now has a better understanding of what conditions would be required for Russia to end the war.

Despite these official statements, Michael McFaul, who served in the Barack Obama administration, including as US ambassador to the Russian Federation, slammed Witkoff for sharing conflicting narratives about Putin's intentions in several calls with European leaders last week. Witkoff reportedly told European leaders that Moscow will withdraw from the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in exchange for full control of Donetsk Oblast, reported The Wall Street Journal. However, a day later,

Witkoff said that Putin would withdraw and freeze the front line. In yet another call, Witkoff said that the Russian leader wanted Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk in exchange for a ceasefire. Garry Kasparov, Russian political activist said, "Like so most of Trump's appointees, Witkoff's only qualification is that Trump is sure he will put Trump's personal interests and desires over American national interests without a second thought. Of course, he's incompetent."

Trump-Putin meeting