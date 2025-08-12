/Is Alaska in Russia? Trump makes embarrassing mistake ahead of meeting with Putin - Watch

United States Donald Trump, during a press conference on Monday (Aug 11), said that he will be going to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also said that he will know about Putin's intention regarding the Ukraine war in "two minutes." However, his statement saying that he would travel to Russia was quickly picked up on social media, with netizens asking about the 'real' plans. Some also asked if the US is planning to give away Alaska for Putin to stop the Ukraine war.

What Trump said?

“It's embarrassing for me to be up here,” the President told reporters. “I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.” As Trump's video surfaced online, a user on X asked if Trump thinks Alaska is in Russia. One of the users also said that the media would have trolled former President Joe Biden had he made the gaffe.

Was Alaska a part of Russia?

The United States bought Alaska from Russia 150 years ago. The story begins when Danish explorer Vitus Bering discovered Alaska accidentally during the exploration of the Bering Strait. He was on an expedition for Tsarist Russia. According to AFP, in 1799, Tsar Paul I established the Russian-American Company to take advantage of the lucrative fur trade. However, the indigenous people were targeted, and the seals and sea otters were overexploited. As the economy went down, the Russian Empire decided to let go of Alaska. In 1867, the Russian Empire sold the territory to Washington for $7.2. At that time, the purchase was criticised and termed as 'Seward's folly' after the deal's mastermind, William Seward.

However, the Russian influence in the area stayed as the Russian Orthodox Church was already established in Alaska. Famously stated by former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in 2008 - "You can see Russia from land here in Alaska." While it is not possible to see Russia from the Alaskan mainland, two islands facing each other in the Bering Strait are separated by just 2.5 miles. However, Russia does not have any plan to reclaim Alaska with Putin saying in 2014 that Alaska is "too cold".

Trump-Putin meeting over Ukraine-Russia war