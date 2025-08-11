/Did Trump forget Alaska is a US territory? Says meeting Putin in Russia ahead of talks in Alaska

During the press conference on Monday (Aug 11), when the US President Donald Trump announced that he is invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, he also mentioned his upcoming meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15). However, the 79-year-old president seemed to have forgotten that Alaska has not been a part of Russia since 1867.

In an embarrassing remark, Trump said, “I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.”

Alaska was sold to the United States from Russia on March 30, 1867, for $7.2 million and has been a territory of the US since. The agreement was finalised by the US Secretary of State William Seward and Russian Minister Edouard de Stoeckl. The treaty was approved by the Senate on April 9, and it was officially transferred on October 18, 1867.

Social media reacts

The president’s remarks have gone viral on social media, with netizens mocking him.

“He thinks Alaska is in Russia?” a social media user asked. Another said, “Alaska is in Russia? Is this joker completely mad?” One person wrote, “Did Trump just give back Alaska to Russia. If so, then I am sure he is gonna give Ukraine too.” Another joked, “Is he giving Alaska back to Russia for a ceasefire?”

“Slipped out… is he gifting Alaska to Putin?” said one user, while another posted, “We’re so cooked. He might give Alaska away accidentally in the negotiations.”

Trump-Putin meet

Trump said on Monday (Aug 11) that he is expecting a “constructive conversation” ahead of his meeting with Putin at their upcoming Alaska summit on Friday (Aug 15).

“I’m going to speak to Vladimir Putin and I’m going to be telling him ‘you’ve got to end this war,’” Trump said at a White House press conference. He added that he’d “like to see a ceasefire very, very quickly.”

The US President further stated that he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders right after he meets with Putin. He also expressed his disappointment with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for ruling out territorial concessions to Russia. He reiterated his earlier statement on land swap, saying, “There’ll be some land swapping going on.