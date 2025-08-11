'WE ARE TAKING OUR CAPITAL BACK': What is the Home Rule Act that US president Trump has invoked

US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Monday (August 11) announced that he was deploying National Guard troops and putting the Washington police force under federal control to tackle crime in the US capital. "This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back," Trump said. Section 740 gives the President of the United States the authority to commandeer the DC Police Department in “conditions of an emergency nature.”

What is Home Rule Act?

Home Rule is a system of government that allows local governments to control their affairs without needing the approval or permission of the state government. The authority is typically extended in each state's constitution. The extent of the authority is different in every state. Some states give overall home rule authority, and others use Dillon's Rule, a principle of municipal law that restricts the powers of local governments to those specifically extended by the state.

A home rule charter is a municipal legal document utilised to establish the organisation, powers, functions, and procedures of local governments. A municipality that is operating under such a charter is referred to as a home rule municipality. Those governed by state law are general law cities.

Home rule statutes authorise municipalities to enact home rule charters, which give them substantial independence in local affairs. Dillon's Rule statutes confine the powers of local governments to those specifically authorized by the state legislature. Some states use both principles in combination.

Limitations and challenges of Home Rule

Along with state constraints on local governments, numerous local governments are beset with fiscal and managerial problems. Few revenue-raising options may compel a local government to rely on extra funding from the state, and the state will usually have requirements that the local government needs to adhere to in order to qualify for funding.

A challenge can be initiated if a local municipality passes legislation contrary to the state or federal legislation. State law preempts and even voids local ordinances. A local municipality, for instance, cannot enact conflicting legislation regarding minimum wage, environmental protection, or public health regulations. Conflicting rules can lead to a protracted court battle. If the court finds that the local law contradicts the state law, the court can then require the municipality to rescind it.

The largest advantage of home rule is the empowerment of the local community. Members of the council belong to the local community and are in a position to understand what the local community most needs. They are able to exercise powers granted to them to implement policies that capture the local values, demographics, and economic reality. Members of the community are motivated and encouraged to take part in governance since they feel a sense of ownership and accountability.