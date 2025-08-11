Published: Aug 11, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 21:29 IST
BREAKING: Trump Invokes Home Rule Act, Deploys National Guard Troops In Washington DC
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 11) announced “historic action” to “take the capital back”, invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which places the DC Metropolitan police Department under direct federal control. He added that he is deploying the National Guard to help “reestablish law and order”.